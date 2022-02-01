Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,210 shares of company stock worth $21,244,617. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.