Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 996,322 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 996,322 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,799,000 after acquiring an additional 848,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,903,000 after acquiring an additional 697,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 40.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,280,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 651,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 27.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,785,000 after acquiring an additional 525,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQC. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

EQC stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.91. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.