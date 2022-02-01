Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 16,683 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIII opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.