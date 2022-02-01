Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 11,101 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE SAH opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

