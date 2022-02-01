Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4 Million Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,675 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 8,941.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Buckle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Buckle during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Buckle during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 15.9% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

BKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

