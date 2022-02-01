Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,693 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after buying an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,420,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $131.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

