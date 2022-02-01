BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON BRSD opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Friday. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 26.70 ($0.36). The company has a market capitalization of £16.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.26.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
