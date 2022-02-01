BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON BRSD opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Friday. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 26.70 ($0.36). The company has a market capitalization of £16.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.26.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

