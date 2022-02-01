boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $102.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

