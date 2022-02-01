Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BOIVF stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Bolloré has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Bolloré alerts:

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.