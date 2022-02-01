BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT Raised to €74.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €72.00 ($80.90) to €74.00 ($83.15) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €65.00 ($73.03) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.09) to €52.60 ($59.10) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €55.00 ($61.80) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €69.00 ($77.53) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.26.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $35.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.