Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $154.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.88. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $91.25 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

