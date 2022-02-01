Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 5,671 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after purchasing an additional 423,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 974,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,201. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

