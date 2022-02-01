Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,393 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 64.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Fort L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $788,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 861,469 shares of company stock worth $176,137,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

