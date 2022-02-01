Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 69.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 24,842 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after buying an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after buying an additional 467,953 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 958,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,296,000 after buying an additional 449,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Yelp by 4,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,161 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 384,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

