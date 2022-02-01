Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,091 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.45 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,494 shares of company stock worth $91,757,751 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.