BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NYSE:BIT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. 128,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

