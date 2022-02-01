BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,085,419 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,421,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,085,419 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $153,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $928.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

