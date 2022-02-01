BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,688,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $151,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

