BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,976,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,749 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $147,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TuSimple by 221.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TSP stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

TSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.84.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.