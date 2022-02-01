Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Ray Balestri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Winspear acquired 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $417,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,500.

Shares of BLBX opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89. Blackboxstocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

