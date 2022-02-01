BitCore Trading Up 10.4% This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $155,120.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,722.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.92 or 0.07189415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.00296212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.90 or 0.00740922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009935 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00069051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00374716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00235882 BTC.

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

