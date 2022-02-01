BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0006

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $350,903.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00251229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00076764 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00101621 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,817,258,639 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

