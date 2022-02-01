Binemon Trading Down 1.7% This Week (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Binemon has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $14.77 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.42 or 0.07153047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.83 or 0.99977713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053970 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.