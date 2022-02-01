Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.55.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $190.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,423. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $2,155,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

