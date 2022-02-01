BHPCoin (BHP) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $27,347.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.04 or 0.07151504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,905.51 or 0.99759372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00051936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00053939 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

