Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($151.69) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €149.00 ($167.42) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €139.07 ($156.26).

ETR SAP opened at €110.40 ($124.04) on Friday. SAP has a 12 month low of €100.46 ($112.88) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($145.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €122.60.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

