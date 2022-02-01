Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €840.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €840.00 ($943.82) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MC. UBS Group set a €879.00 ($987.64) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($898.88) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($764.04) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €815.00 ($915.73) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($921.35) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €807.00 ($906.74).

Shares of MC stock opened at €722.60 ($811.91) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($292.75). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €710.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €678.47.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

