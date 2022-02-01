Bellway (LON:BWY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,230 ($56.87) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.47) to GBX 4,360 ($58.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.70) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.70) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,351 ($45.05) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($55.93) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,936.92 ($52.93).

LON BWY opened at GBX 2,849 ($38.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,706 ($36.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($50.50). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,148.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,259.83.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($42.50) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($143,345.70).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

