Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $167.86 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $212.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day moving average of $169.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

