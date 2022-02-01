Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Booking by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,456.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,325.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,331.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,965.00 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.