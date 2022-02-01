Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 621 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,629 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,304 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Shares of ALRM opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $107.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

