Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $199.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.23 and a 200 day moving average of $211.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

