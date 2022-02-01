Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $41,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Cummins by 154.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 20.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $497,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cummins by 53.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $220.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.01. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

