Bell Investment Advisors Inc Invests $54,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.