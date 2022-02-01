Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Shares of MA opened at $386.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

