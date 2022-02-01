Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.19) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.19) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BEG opened at GBX 124 ($1.67) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135.63. The firm has a market cap of £188.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1,240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 101.83 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.34 ($2.02).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.