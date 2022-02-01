Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $7.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 478,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,291,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $44.51.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.