BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.67

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.67 and traded as low as $83.70. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $83.70, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BESIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

