Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Holdings Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 915,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,069 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $25,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

