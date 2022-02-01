Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Down 40.3% in January

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the third quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 30.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $115,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

