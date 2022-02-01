Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Earnings Results

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Shares of BSET stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $181.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 50.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

