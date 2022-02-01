Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on March 4th

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baronsmead Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83 ($1.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.36.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

