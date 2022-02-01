Barclays Upgrades S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 730 ($9.81) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 800 ($10.76).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SFOR. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.77) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.77) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 863.33 ($11.61).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Shares of S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 514 ($6.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.11. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 405 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($11.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 566.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 678.53.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.19) per share, with a total value of £49,487.50 ($66,533.34). Also, insider Martin Sorrell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 524 ($7.04) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($70,449.05).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.