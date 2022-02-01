Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF)

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $630.00 price objective on the stock.

RTMVF stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Rightmove has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $10.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.