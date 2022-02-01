Barclays Raises Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 4,800

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 4,770 ($64.13) to GBX 4,800 ($64.53) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.52) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.48) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.52) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,105.71 ($55.20).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,786.50 ($50.91) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,884.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,682.55. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($55.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a market cap of £88.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.39.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($49.27) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,231,849.96). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,643 shares of company stock worth $94,103,436.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

