Barclays PLC Purchases 9,816 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 41.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CASH stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.