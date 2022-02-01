Barclays PLC Purchases 79,750 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 54.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,750 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

AFIN opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -283.32%.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

