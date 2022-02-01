Barclays PLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Park National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

