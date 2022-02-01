Barclays PLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

