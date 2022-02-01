Barclays PLC Buys 20,049 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $176,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $248,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.